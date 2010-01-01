Villager in Hillsborough, New Hampshire

The Villager is a free weekly newspaper that was founded in 1996, and is published on Fridays 52 weeks a year. It is available in both print and online in our digital edition, often with additional pages in the digital edition.

The Villager originally served the communities of Hillsborough, Henniker, Antrim, Peterborough, Bennington, Washington, Deering, Hancock, Weare and Windsor along the Routes 202/9 corridor. It enlarged its circulation area to Hopkinton and Warner several years ago. Last year it expanded to New London, Newport and Sunapee along the I-95 corridor, including Warner, Bradford and other towns in the Kearsarge school district.

The Villager is the local newspaper of record for many of the communities it serves. Its news and photography coverage has been honored statewide by the New Hampshire Press Association, and its sports coverage is a hallmark of the paper, unmatched in the region and similarly honored.

News releases, letters and pictures are welcomed at editor@villagernewspaper.net or Michael@villagernewspaper.net or keith@villagernewspaper.net.

We gladly print obituaries at no cost. Deadline for news is Wednesday of publication week. Calendar items should be received by Wednesday Noon.